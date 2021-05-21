newsbreak-logo
Nebraska State

KBI: Nebraska man dies after he is purposely hit by a car

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOLLENBERG, Kan. (AP) — A Nebraska man died when he was intentionally hit by the driver of a car in Kansas during an argument, authorities said Friday.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday to a home in Hollenberg, in northeast Kansas.

They found James Hicok, 32, of Steele City, Nebraska, dead in the street, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation determined that Hicok and another man were arguing with the driver of a vehicle who drove by the home several times. During the argument the driver, Aaron Milldyke, of Hollenberg, turned the vehicle around and intentionally hit Hicok, the KBI said.

Milldyke drove to a nearby home and called authorities to report the incident. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on a possible charge of second-degree murder.

The KBI, Kansas Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

