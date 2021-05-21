newsbreak-logo
Albany, NY

6 men shot in Albany, 1 fatally

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WNYT/WHEC) — Six men were shot in Albany and one of them died from his injuries. The shooting happened at First and Quail streets just before 3 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, only one victim was still there. The other five were dropped off at area hospitals.

Crime & Safety
