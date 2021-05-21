Sounders FC selects Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas off waivers following conclusion of NCAA season

It was a record-setting draft for the Georgia Bulldogs as nine Dawgs were drafted. The nine Bulldogs were the most by Georgia in one NFL Draft, breaking the record of eight set by the 2002 and 2013 drafts. UGA's total was tied for the third-most of any school in the draft (Alabama and Ohio State had ten while Notre Dame also had nine). In comparison, Georgia Tech has had nine total in the last seven NFL Drafts and only three have been selected in the first three rounds since 2011.