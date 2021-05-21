Sounders FC selects Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas off waivers following conclusion of NCAA season
SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC selected Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas off waivers today following the conclusion of the NCAA Men's soccer season. Seattle acquired the top spot in the waivers process from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Thomas was a three-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection at Stanford after a youth career for English side Watford FC in the club's academy system. Thomas has a pre-signed contract with Major League Soccer and is being added to Sounders FC's First Team roster immediately.