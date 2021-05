Casper Ruud surged into his third career Masters 1000 semifinal at the Mutua Madrid Open, ending Alexander Bublik’s sensation run to the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-1. "Here I am again, and I'm just playing the tennis of my life at the moment," Ruud said in his on-court interview. "I've had an unbelievable motivation to play the European clay swing. When we didn't get to play it last year, I was very sad, so I think I have double the motivation now as compared to last year."