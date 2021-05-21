newsbreak-logo
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud police arrest man brandishing hatchet

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Cloud arrested a man who threatened officers with a hatchet during a chase Friday.

The police department said in a news release the incident began around 11:30 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a dispute between a man and a woman on the city’s west side.

The 25-year-old man fled when officers arrived and a chase ensued through the neighborhood. He threatened officers with the hatchet several times during the pursuit before officers cornered him in an alley and took him into custody. No one was injured, according to the release.

The man was jailed on suspicion of assault, making violent threats, fleeing police and property damage.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

