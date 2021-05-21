Nats News 5-21-21

Colin Cowherd: “I’m over this. LeBron has a high-ankle sprain. They can hurt. But LeBron has been playing now for 20 years, he’s played in 1,600 games. This is now your reality, this is the way it is. In the NFL playoffs NO ONE is 100%... I don’t believe that LeBron is ‘playing on one leg.’ He’s fine, this is a little drama. Joel Embiid wakes up hurt. Kawhi missed 20 games. KD, Harden, Bradley Beal…younger guys are hurt. Tom Brady played this season with a bad knee but Brady didn’t talk about it during the season. Both starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl got surgeries in the offseason, they didn’t talk about it… LeBron, it’s a high-ankle sprain. I watched your highlights, after 1,600 NBA games, many of them intense playoffs games, you’re never going to be 100%. Michael was never 100% when he came back from baseball, but that’s the reality, it’s a tough league. It is travel, it is cardio, is it run, these are big bodies, but I don’t wanna hear about LeBron ‘playing on one leg’… It’s a high-ankle sprain, Joel Embiid wakes up hurt!” (Full Segment Above)