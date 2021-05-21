newsbreak-logo
ID Released For Man Killed In Officer-Involved Long Island Shooting

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Smkk_0a7KrTyZ00
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

The identity has been released of a man killed in an officer-involved Long Island shooting.

A Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officer was dispatched to a 911 call reporting a suspicious person lying on the back seat of a vehicle in Manorville in the vicinity of 67 Bauer Ave. at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

Upon arrival, the officer located the vehicle and the male subject, said police.

The officer engaged him, and a struggle ensued, police said. The officer fired his gun, striking the man.

The man, now identified as 44-year-old Jesse Bonsignore, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a knife was recovered from him, police said.

The officer was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment.

Suffolk County Homicide Section detectives along with investigators from the New York State Office of the Attorney General Office of Special Investigation are investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

