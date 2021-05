Everyone on the Gold Coast knew it was coming. Nobody expected it at 7:50am. The expert consensus among Goldie aficionados was to wait for the afternoon’s low tide, but the east swell called in by Surfline’s forecast team showed up a few hours early. The key to its early arrival? Stronger winds in the swell’s original fetch off northern New Zealand, where gales peaked at over 40 knots between 48 and 72 hours earlier. In any case, it meant that longtime Gold Coast photographer Andrew Shield, who ventured up on the hill overlooking Kirra in the early morning light, saw something almost nobody does this days — maybe the finest sand point in the world, doing what it does best, with just a solo onlooker paddling towards it.