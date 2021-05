The Covid-19 variant responsible for India’s deadly second wave has been found in 44 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).The UN health agency said on Wednesday that the B.1.617 variant, responsible for the massive surge of cases in India, has been detected in more than 4,500 samples uploaded to an open-access database “from 44 countries in all six WHO regions.”“WHO has received reports of detections from five additional countries,” the organisation said on Wednesday in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.This new variant was first found in October in India and is believed to be transmitting more...