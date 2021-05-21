What’s Gay In Gaming?

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, Norris is still gone so Kali and Chadd just continue to do whatever they want. Today, they’re joined by both Robbie Landis and Weirdbeard, as well as special guest Eryn_Not.Erin to talk about Weeb stuff. First, they break down the latest out of Overwatch 2 and the Eternals, before turning their attention to the Demon Slayer Movie. Then they break down some of their favorite anime of all time, and play the weeb edition of Never Have I Ever. This is Checkpoint Daily.