Memphis, TN

Airport lowers rental charges, landing fees

By Blake Fontenay
dailymemphian.com
 4 days ago

Travel is picking up at Memphis International Airport, but landing fees charged to airlines and rental rates charged to airport concession businesses are going down. Blake Fontenay's 27-year journalism career has taken him to many newspapers in four states. However, he had never returned to work in any of the other cities where he had been before until the opportunity to report for the Daily Memphian presented itself. He covers business for the Daily Memphian.

Local
Tennessee Business
City
Business
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

FedEx Employees Credit Association: Universal Branch Representative/Teller – Floater

Looking for a career in the financial industry? We are hiring immediately! Full-time with benefits!. FedEx Employees Credit Association (est. 1974) is a not-for-profit federal credit union which seeks to be the first-choice provider of financial solutions to FedEx employees, retirees, and their families, enabling our members to secure their financial future and realize their dreams.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County businesses can now decide mask policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County business owners now have the choice to require masks thanks to Shelby County’s newest health directive. Memphis’ oldest restaurant, The Arcade Restaurant does not plan to do away with all restrictions just yet. “But that said, we understand that we’re on the tail end...
Memphis, TNstjosephpost.com

Mississippi River reopens to shipping

The U.S. Coast Guard said there were over 1,000 barges backed up along the lower Mississippi River late last week. The Coast Guard stopped all traffic on the river near Memphis, Tennessee, after a fracture was discovered in a bridge that carries traffic over the river. The good news is...
Memphis, TNWREG

Walgreens to open new warehouse in Memphis, create 200 new jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walgreens is bringing a new warehouse to Memphis along with 200 new jobs. The pharmacy operator would occupy an over 100 thousand square foot fulfillment center on Tchulatech Drive. Walgreens filed for a $3.6 million tax break with the EDGE Board. According to the application, the mini-fulfillment...
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Local nonprofits educate renters on rights in Shelby County

Renters’ rights is an issue that’s again risen to the surface since the COVID-19 pandemic. Omer Yusuf covers Bartlett and North Memphis neighborhoods for The Daily Memphian. He also analyzes COVID-19 data each week. Omer is a former Jackson Sun reporter and University of Memphis graduate.
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Mask mandate lifted for fully vaccinated in Shelby County

This story will be updated. In a tweet late Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the end to the mask mandate for all fully vaccinated people. The change will be reflected in the Health Directive 21, which goes into effect at 12:01 Saturday morning. The change follows guidance the...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened at Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is in full swing in Tom Lee Park with fewer teams and smaller crowds. This morning we could learn if some of the rules and regulations will be relaxed after the CDC announced people who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most settings.
Shelby County, TNtri-statedefender.com

Public masking relaxed as new directive takes effect

The new Shelby County Health Directive released on Wednesday was issued as other positive COVID-19 news is being reported. The FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15, and children can receive the vaccine as early as Friday, May 14. Also, the national death toll has declined to a 10-month low.