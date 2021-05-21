newsbreak-logo
U.S. judge orders that Dakota Access oil pipeline can remain open

By Devika Krishna Kumar
Metro International
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. federal court judge on Friday denied a request from Native American tribes to shut the Dakota Access oil pipeline after a key environmental permit was scrapped last year, arguing the tribes had failed to prove the line's continued operation would cause irreversible harm. The 570,000...

