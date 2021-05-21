Italy to Loosen Coronavirus Restrictions in Some Areas

India passed 300,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Monday, fatalities remaining high despite the country flattening out the number of new cases in its devastating pandemic wave. It became the third country -- after the United States and Brazil -- to cross 300,000 deaths. For several weeks the country of 1.3 billion has been hitting record daily rises in infections and fatalities, that have overwhelmed its healthcare system. While the crisis has eased in major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai, the coronavirus is still spreading in rural areas and southern states.