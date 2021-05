Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 8, Gonzaga Prep 0: Morgan Flesland struck out eight batters and threw her second perfect game of the year as the Wildcats (12-0) won their first round match-up against the visiting Bullpups (5-7) in a GSL 4A/3A first-round game on Tuesday. Mt. Spokane’s Willow Almquist went 2 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs. Gonzaga Prep’s Bailey Benson struck out eight batters. Mt. Spokane hosts University on Thursday at 4 p.m. for the championship.