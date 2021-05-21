newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Shareholders OK sale of Tribune newspapers to hedge fund

By Katie Robertson New York Times,
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTribune Publishing, owner of some of the biggest metropolitan newspapers in the United States, is poised to be acquired by a hedge fund with a reputation for slashing costs and cutting jobs, after the company’s shareholders voted to approve the deal. Shareholders of Tribune, whose titles include The Chicago Tribune,...

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Tribune Publishing#Hedge Fund#News Corporation#Private Investors#The Baltimore Sun#The New York Daily News#Alden Global Capital#The Associated Press#Swiss#The Chicago Tribune Guild#Medianews Group#The Denver Post#The Boston Herald#Shareholders#Tribune Employees#Sale#News Outlets#Company#Private Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyarcamax.com

Commentary: Fate of newspapers is sealed by unchecked box

Newspapers are meant to report the news, not make it. But count on Tribune Publishing Co. to keep things interesting until the the bitter end. The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other local U.S. papers will officially pass into the control of hedge fund Alden Global Capital this week after a last-ditch effort to find a white-knight bidder failed and the company’s second-largest shareholder declined to intervene. Biotechnology billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong owns just shy of 24% of Tribune and was capable of sinking the takeover effort from Alden, which has developed a reputation for ruthless cost cuts in other newsrooms it’s acquired including the Denver Post. But while a spokeswoman said he abstained from voting on the deal, Soon-Shiong reportedly failed to check the box for abstention and, as such, his ballot was counted as a “yes,” according to the proxy rules. The same spokeswoman said Soon-Shiong viewed his Tribune investment as a passive one.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

What’s the Future of the Chicago Tribune?

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing voted last week on a takeover bid by the controversial hedge fund Alden Global Capital in a deal worth roughly $630 million. We look ahead with Charles Whitaker of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, and David Jackson of the Better Government Association.
EconomyKokomo Perspective

Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune's guild, says Friday's vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was "a very dark day for journalism." He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.
Chicago, ILkclu.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Hedge Fund to Get Tribune Publishing Company

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital is a major investor in U.S. newspapers, owning roughly 200 newspapers. Alden Global is poised to purchasing Tribune Publishing Company, which runs papers such as The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and The New York Daily News. Alden Global Capital is known for its employee cost-cutting activities. The Tribune sale is valued at roughly US$ 630 million. Tribune Publishing shareholders agreed for the company to be sold to Alden Global. Maryland hotel executive Stewart Bainum had planned to buy The Baltimore Sun. A rival bid never came to fruition.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Battle For Tribune Publishing Ends In A Whimper For Hedge Fund Alden Global

Tribune Publishing shareholders today approved its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund with a controversial track record for slashing newsroom budgets that worries journalists. According to Tribune, holders of approximately 81.28% of the shares held by non-Alden stockholders approved the merger agreement, over the...
Chicago, ILnny360.com

Hedge fund buys Chicago Tribune, N.Y. Daily News

After the failure of an 11th-hour push to find an alternative buyer, Tribune Publishing shareholders on Friday approved the $633-million sale of the newspaper chain to the New York hedge fund, Alden Global Capital. Long before Alden’s proposed purchase of the company was announced in mid-February, local news proponents had...
MarketsNPR

Hedge Fund Known For Slashing Newsrooms Poised To Buy Tribune Publishing

A hedge fund is set to buy Tribune Publishing, a newspaper chain with papers in cities big and small. The hedge fund is known for taking control of newspapers and then slashing their newsrooms in search of profits. Tribune Publishing includes the Chicago Tribune, along with the New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun and the Orlando Sentinel, among many other famous papers. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is here. Hi there, David.
Hartford, CTHartford Courant

Hedge fund Alden Capital’s bid to buy Hartford Courant parent company Tribune Publishing approved by shareholders

Shareholders voted Friday to approve hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of the Hartford Courant’s parent company, Tribune Publishing. The deal, which is expected to close by May 25, will take Tribune Publishing private and add the Courant, Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and other major dailies to the Alden portfolio, making the New York-based hedge fund the second-largest newspaper owner in the U.S. behind Gannett.
Protestsmediapost.com

Tribune Publishing Staffers Protest Takeover By Hedge Fund

Chicago Tribune staffers held rallies on Saturday in a last-ditch effort to stop the takeover of Tribune Publishing by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, according to Chicago station WGN9. But the protests may have little effect: Alden appears poised to acquire the company for $630 million. The Tribune Publishing board...
BusinessNew York Post

Opposition to Alden takeover of Tribune heats up ahead of vote

Opposition to hedge fund takeover of Tribune Publishing is bubbling up ahead of next week’s deal vote, including three legal fights, plans for multi-city rallies and written pleas for new buyers. “Please buy this newspaper,” ran a May 5 headline in the New York Daily News. “The stakes are clear,”...
Free Lance-Star

LETTER: Biased AP stories belong on opinion, not news pages

Biased AP stories belong on opinion, not news pages. I read the op-ed entitled, “Big difference between ‘fake news’ and local news” [May 19], and I totally agree with it. I’ve subscribed to The Free Lance–Star since I came here in 1985, and I depend on it for local news. I also enjoy reading it.