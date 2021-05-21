newsbreak-logo
Masks still required on all SEVT vehicles

vermontjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREGION – All Southeast Vermont Transit drivers and riders will continue to wear face coverings for the foreseeable future. “Although we welcome the governor’s and the CDC’s recent guidance on mask wearing, please remember that masks are still required in all SEVT vehicles,” said Randy Schoonmaker, SEVT CEO. “Public transit is governed by the Transportation Safety Administration and the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, which still requires face coverings be worn on all public transit vehicles. Thank you for your cooperation.”

vermontjournal.com
