newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow Ends Higher, Nasdaq Falls and Bitcoin Resumes Its Slide

By Joseph Woelfel
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks finished mixed Friday as Wall Street weighed signs of recovery for the U.S. economy against a slide in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin. The world's largest cryptocurrency resumed a decline Friday after China reiterated it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Stock Trading#S P 500#Stock Price#Nasdaq Falls#Bitcoin Resumes#Boeing#Max#Americans#Ihs Markit#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#The State Council#Palo Alto Networks#Slide#Investors#Foreign Exchange Markets#Treasury Yields#Bond Markets#Price Pressures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Rusell 2000 index surges 2% Wednesday and gains in energy, consumer discretionary keep S&P, Dow afloat

The Dow finished barely positive Wednesday on its 125th birthday but the broader market clinched modest gains, powered by a rise in energy and consumer discretionary as investors appeared to grow assured that the Federal Reserve wouldn't react to rising inflation by rapidly withdrawing easy-money policies. Against the backdrop, the Russell 2000 index closed up around 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index edged 0.2% higher at 4,196. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.6% to reach around 13,738. Shares of Ford Motor Co. shot up 8.5% after the vehicle maker said it planned to spend $30 billion on vehicle electrification by 2025, up from a previously stated goal of $22 billion in EV spending. Meanwhile, Senate lawmakers grilled the heads of banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. Morgan Stanley , Bank of America Corp. , Wells Fargo & Co. and Goldman Sachs . In other corporate news, shares of Amazon finished up 0.2% after its announcement to by MGM.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as S&P 500, Dow also gain

* Nasdaq posts gain, S&P 500, Dow nudge up; small caps. * Energy leads S&P sector gainers; healthcare weakest group. * Dollar up; gold red, crude ~flat; bitcoin up ~1%. May 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St opens higher as Fed calms inflation worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped ease concerns over higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported tech-related stocks for a third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 23.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Price Outlook: Is a USD/CAD Reversal on the Horizon?

USD/CAD posted an encouraging bounce off recent lows to avoid deeper losses. That said, the pair remains near its lowest levels in nearly four years and calling a bottom at this stage could be presumptuous. Further still, IG client sentiment data reveals retail traders continue to increase their long-exposure, suggesting...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dow set for higher open as jobless claims dip

(Reuters) -The Dow was set to open slightly higher on Thursday after data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to an improving outlook for the U.S. economy. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits stayed below 500,000 for a third straight week, the Labor Department's report showed. A separate report confirmed that the U.S. economy accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly four decades in the first quarter.
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks show modest gains; Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CNH fades bounce off May 2018 levels on mixed catalysts

USD/CNH trims intraday gains around the multi-month low. China Commerce Minister agrees over importance of bilateral trade with the US, supports probe in COVID-19 origins. China Industrial Profits ease in April, US Dollar extends rebound. US Treasury yields weigh on sentiment, Durable Goods Orders, Fedspeak eyed. USD/CNH extends pullback from...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.04%, S&P 0.21%, Nasdaq 0.41%. May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked lower on Thursday as investors turned to weekly unemployment claims data amid fears that signs of an improving economy would lead the Federal Reserve to start tapering its accommodative monetary policy.
BusinessStreet.Com

Dow Futures Turn Higher On Boeing Gains; Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 406,000

Global stocks build on gains after weekly jobless data and ahead of tomorrow's key inflation reading, with investors balancing growth and earnings prospects against the chances of near-term action from the Federal Reserve. Fed Governor Randy Quarles suggests stronger-than-expected near-term growth could prompt a discussion on bond purchase tapering, although...
StocksForbes

Bull Signal Says WBA Could Soon Resume Its Path Higher

The shares of blue-chip pharmaceutical name Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are pulling back, following the security’s April 6, annual high of $57.05. And though shares are still a ways away from their pre-pandemic highs around the $64 level, WBA has added 41.1% over the past six months. What’s more, the security’s latest dip has placed it near a trendline with historically bullish implications, meaning WBA could soon resume charting its path higher.
StocksDaily Review & Sunday Review

US stocks open higher; homebuilders, tech are among winners

Stocks are moderately higher in early trading on Wall Street, nudging the S&P 500 a bit closer to the record high level it reached just over two weeks ago. The benchmark index was up 0.3% early Tuesday, with more help from technology companies, including chipmakers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Homebuilders were also among the winners in early trading following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses. Energy prices and Treasury yields held steady.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses as investors eye inflation clues

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Lordstown slumps after halving truck production target (Updates to market close) May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, and each of Wall Street’s main...
Marketsvanticatrading.com

Bitcoin end? Again?

One of the main worries about Bitcoin's future is its energy footprint. China's restriction on Bitcoin probably worsened the recent price correction. The Asian giant issued restrictions on banks and means of payment on BTC. The nation would seek to pave the way for its cryptocurrency, the digital yuan. Bitcoin's...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Slip After Rebounding to Start Week—Update

U.S. stocks wobbled Tuesday, with the major indexes hovering around the flatline, while bitcoin prices edged lower again after a period of volatile trading. The S&P 500 slipped 8.92 points, or 0.2%, to 4188.13, and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 81.52 points, 0.2%, to 34312.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13657.17. All three indexes had opened modestly higher before losing steam.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed calms inflation worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped calm inflation worries, while a recent dip in bond yields supported Nasdaq futures climb for a third straight session.