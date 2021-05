Following her removal from her leadership position last week, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney is only viewed favorably by 18 percent of Republicans nationwide, according to a recent poll from the Economist. And limited data from Wyoming shows she’s trailing by double digits to some of her potential 2022 primary challengers. So, why exactly has Cheney become so unpopular so quickly, even among her supposed base in Jackson Hole? Will Walkey from KHOL in Jackson, Wyoming, talked to a few locals there to find out.