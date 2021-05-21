newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Rich countries aim to end COVID-19 vaccine inequities

msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich nation leaders and big drugmakers promised on Friday to do more to bridge the startling divide in fighting COVID-19, with an increased flow of badly-needed vaccines to poorer regions. Colette Luke has more.

Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 vaccine inequity: the debate over patent waivers intensifies

In the western world, Covid-19 vaccination programmes are well underway and life is inching towards normality – but for some countries, the pandemic is wreaking new levels of devastation. India is grappling with a catastrophic second wave, having reported over 20 million coronavirus cases and over 250,000 deaths amid widespread oxygen shortages in hospitals.
WorldWenatchee World

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

GENEVA — The World Health Organization urged rich countries on Friday to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to the COVAX scheme that shares them with poorer nations. The WHO is hoping more countries will follow France and Sweden in donating shots to COVAX after inoculating...
Public HealthSofia News Agency

Covid-19 Vaccines Helped Nine People Become Billionaires – Forbes Rich List

Profits from Covid-19 jabs have helped at least nine people become billionaires, a campaign group said on Thursday, calling for an end to pharmaceutical corporations' "monopoly control" on vaccine technology, AFP reported. "Between them, the nine new billionaires have a combined net wealth of $19.3bn (€15.8bn), enough to fully vaccinate all people in low-income countries 1.3 times," The People's Vaccine Alliance said in a statement.
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

Wealthy nations slammed for ‘scandalous inequity’ in Covid vaccines by WHO head

A ‘scandalous inequity’ in vaccine distribution is prolonging the Covid-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Monday that no country should assume that it’s ‘out of the woods’, no matter its vaccination rate, as long as the coronavirus and its variants spread elsewhere.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

How The Covid-19 Vaccine Injected Billions Into Big Pharma—And Made Its Executives Very Rich

An exclusive excerpt from Virus: Vaccinations, the CDC, and the Hijacking of America’s Response to the Pandemic by Nina Burleigh. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Big Pharma had been easing out of the vaccine business for decades. By 2019, the major vaccine makers supplying America had dwindled to a handful of large companies—Merck, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Because vaccines are only used once or twice—as opposed to medicines that people take daily—they are not profitable. The scale of vaccination programs also invites class action litigation if something goes awry.
KidsThe Guardian

Vaccinate vulnerable global poor before children in rich countries, WHO says

The WHO has urged wealthy countries to reconsider plans to vaccinate children against Covid-19 and instead to donate doses to poorer nations, while warning that the pandemic’s second year looks set to be more deadly. The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, voiced outrage that a number of rich...
Public HealthNaturalNews

Ophthalmologists now ethically obligated to denounce covid-19 vaccines, as 20,000 new eye disorders are reported

(Natural News) In just a few months, the World Health Organization received approximately 20,000 reports of new eye disorders that occurred post covid-19 vaccination. These reports include 303 cases of blindness and 1,625 cases of visual impairment! The European drug monitoring agency had never recorded such a severe spike in eye injuries until after the experimental vaccines were launched. These reports were collected by VigiBase and analyzed by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre in Uppsalla, Sweden.
Public HealthScience Daily

COVID-19 pandemic magnified health inequities for people with high blood pressure

Steps to ensure safety and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have had some unintended consequences on the management of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart disease and health disparities in the United States. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people from different racial and ethnic groups, those who are from under-resourced populations and communities that face historic or systemic disadvantages. Discussions and research are ongoing to address what many experts label as long-existing inequities in the U.S. health system, according to information published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the American Heart Association.
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

Why young people must be at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery

Young people are three times as likely as adults over 25 to be unemployed. As the global economy recovers, we must reskill them for the changing world of work. Crescent Petroleum's partnership with Education For Employment shows that investing in skills development can promote youth employment. Nearly 18 months since...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Salon

WHO chief decries "scandalous" vaccine inequality where rich nations control "fate of the world"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A day after data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that nearly half of the adult population in the country has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization on Monday sharply criticizedthe "scandalous inequity" of global vaccine access and said no single nation can assume it's safe from the virus until all are.
Businessproject-syndicate.org

The Post-Pandemic Whiplash Awaiting the World’s Poor

ITHACA – The world is currently transfixed by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through many regions, especially Asia, Africa, and South America. But, focused as we are on the public-health crisis, we risk overlooking pandemic-related economic problems that could plague developing countries long after the wave has receded.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

WHO Chief Implores Rich Nations—Like The U.S.— To Not Vaccinate Children And Teens Against Covid And Donate Doses For Poorer Countries

As a handful of rich countries hoard the world’s Covid-19 vaccine supplies and start to immunize lower risk groups and authorize shots for use in children, the head of the World Health Organization implored them to reconsider and instead donate the much-needed supplies to the organization’s vaccine-sharing initiative, Covax. Key...
U.S. Politicsmontereycountyweekly.com

As vaccinations slow for Covid-19, is that light at the end of the tunnel getting further away?

Where are we now? This time last year, even then-President Donald Trump knew the virus was a “plague” that “rips you apart.” Many of us tried to hold it together, hoping as the summer of 2020 rolled around that the worst was over, hunkering down as much as we could but with the respite of warmer weather allowing us some comfort. But hundreds of thousands didn’t make it to see the autumn leaves last year, as the pandemic went into overdrive in the United States: 200,000 dead by September, 300,000 dead by December, 400,000 dead by Trump’s last day in the White House in January 2021. As of May 1, according to the CDC, we’ve lost 578,945 people.