What to Know About Revenue Leakage in a Medical Practice

As a service provider, you know the name and reputation of your medical practice goes a long way toward the success of your practice. But are you aware that Intellectual Property is one of the most important business assets you have. Intellectual property refers to the legal field that involves protection of creations of the mind and may take many different forms. There are basically four different types of intellectual property and these are detailed in Table 1. More than one type of intellectual property can be used to protect your medical practice. You can have a patent on a drug or device used in a procedure, a trademark on your practice’s name and logo, a copyright on your website content or a publication, and, in some jurisdictions, your patient list may constitute a trade secret.