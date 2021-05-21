newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

What to Know About Revenue Leakage in a Medical Practice

By Advertising
cascadebusnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have problems with collections and billing in your medical practice, know that it’s a common issue. One of the best ways to alleviate the issues you have, including revenue leakage, is to work with a revenue cycle management services company (RCM). Before you do that, you might want...

cascadebusnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Negligence#Management Software#Practice Management#Government Revenue#Patient Data#Private Data#Revenue Leakage#Avoiding Revenue#Medical Businesses#Medical Practices Rcm#Reimbursement Rates#Leaks#Government Payers#Payments#Specific Issues#Data Analytics#Payer Denials#Low Quality Software#Write Offs#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Software
Related
Health ServicesHealth.com

How to Negotiate Your Medical Bills

We negotiate lots of things: the price of a car, our salary at a new job, what we'll pay for a flea-market find, and who is going to empty the smelly litter box… So why not haggle over our medical bills? Yes, it can be done. More than 90% of people in the US who've negotiated a medical bill have had that bill reduced, according to a recent LendingTree survey.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

What to know about unemployment benefits and your taxes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana has sent out more than $8 billion in unemployment benefits. According to the Department of Workforce Development, close to 900,000 people have collected unemployment benefits since March of last year. At the height of the pandemic, according to the state, 450,000 people filed for unemployment in one week of May of 2020.
KidsWBUR

What To Know About Kids And COVID Vaccines

The FDA issues an emergency authorization for kids and the COVID vaccine. Does the rush to vaccinate children come with a different set of risks and benefits than with adults?. Dr. Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine and associate division chief of the division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. (@MonicaGandhi9)
Agriculturepnwag.net

Farm Profit Projections Mixed Through 2030

The Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research service projections for farm profits are mixed through 2030. USDA ERS provides forecasts for net cash farm income and net farm income, two major profitability indicators of the agricultural sector. Net farm income is a broader measure of farm sector profitability that incorporates noncash items. Net cash farm income includes only gross cash income minus all cash expenses.
House Rentncsha.org

Revised FAQs on Emergency Rental Assistance Provide Guidance on Implementation of Second Round of Funding

The U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) has updated its guidance on the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, provided in a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document. The updated guidance includes some policy modifications impacting both the first round of ERA funding authorized last December under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (ERA 1) and the second round of ERA funding authorized in March under the American Rescue Plan Act (ERA 2), as well as certain new policies that relate only to ERA 2 implementation. The guidance applying to ERA 2 only is reflective of the more flexible statutory language authorizing the second round of funding.
Healthgilmorehealth.com

Things You Should Know About Medical Products Liability Claims

Due to the advancements made in the field of Medicine, it is possible for doctors to treat illnesses with the use of medications or drugs. This is common knowledge. The business of manufacturing drugs is a very lucrative one, and drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants see it as such. Now, because of the urge to make more profit or to have an edge over a competitive rival in the same line of business, drug manufacturers tend to release new drugs a bit too hastily into the market so their drugs would be bought before their rivals think of manufacturing a similar drug.
Public HealthBaptist Standard

Editorial: Who should pay for health care?

If you had a medical need arise and didn’t have the money to pay for it, what would you hope would happen?. This is an everyday question for many in our state, local community, church and perhaps our family. It might even be our own daily concern. Neither public nor...
Healthmedicaleconomics.com

Why every medical practice should care about intellectual property

As a service provider, you know the name and reputation of your medical practice goes a long way toward the success of your practice. But are you aware that Intellectual Property is one of the most important business assets you have. Intellectual property refers to the legal field that involves protection of creations of the mind and may take many different forms. There are basically four different types of intellectual property and these are detailed in Table 1. More than one type of intellectual property can be used to protect your medical practice. You can have a patent on a drug or device used in a procedure, a trademark on your practice’s name and logo, a copyright on your website content or a publication, and, in some jurisdictions, your patient list may constitute a trade secret.
Public Healthajmc.com

Exploring Employer Opinion on Government Intervention in Health Cost, Coverage

As the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare issues of rising high health care costs and disproportionate coverage nationwide, executive decision makers at large employers indicated their support for greater government intervention to address concerns. As the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare issues of rising high health care costs and disproportionate...
Alameda County, CAoaklandvoices.us

What to Know About the New Mask Guidelines

The CDC recently updated guidelines on wearing masks and the internet is in an uproar. Some people feel like this is just too soon, there’s still a pandemic, and say they will still be wearing masks for a while. Others are relieved that they won’t need to abide by these mask guidelines anymore. Some people admitted they never wore masks.
Public Healthnewmilfordspectrum.com

This Is Why Remote Work Doesn't Just Benefit Employees

With Covid-19 changing everything about daily life, remote work has become the new normal. PwC, a consulting company, recently surveyed 133 executives and 1,200 office employees. The results found that while most executives want to get employees back in the office as soon as possible, employees are in no rush: 75 percent of the executives anticipate having at least half of employees back in the office by July of 2021, but only 61 percent of employees expect to spend half of their working hours in the office by then.
HealthMcKnight's

What you should know about disinfectants

In the long-term care sector, we have to address patients who may have been through multiple hospital visits and may have been infected with a wide range of multi-drug resistant organisms. Some of them may arrive still undergoing treatment for infection’ some may not become symptomatic until they have been residents for several days.
Health Servicesmoneytalksnews.com

Here’s How Much Health Care Will Cost You in Retirement

Your retirement dream may be to spend endless days sipping drinks on the beach — but watch out for the tsunami brewing just over the horizon. As during your working life, health care expenses are likely to be among the costs that most put your finances at risk. In fact, the average couple retiring this year can expect to spend $300,000 in health care and medical expenses during retirement, according to Fidelity’s 20th annual Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

New law presses nursing home operators for broader ownership information

New Jersey is placing tougher ownership documentation requirements on nursing home operators in an effort to boost transparency and better track facility purchases within the state. The legislation, A.4477, was signed into law late Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy (D). Prior to transferring ownership of a long-term care facility, operators...
Softwareplainenglish.io

What You Need to Know about CMS and Framework

Their disadvantages, differences, and advantages. You may have asked yourself the following questions when you think about CMS and Framework. What are the advantages and disadvantages of each one?. Do you like the world of web development, and do you use CMS or Framework often?. You don’t know the difference...