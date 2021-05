While some say homebuyer competition could peak in the near future, it only climbed to new heights in April. Bidding wars reached an all-time high, with 72% of listings receiving multiple bids in the month, according to Redfin. It represents a jump from 66.7% in March and 44.9% in April 2020. It’s also the 12th consecutive month in which over 50% of marketed homes faced bidding wars.