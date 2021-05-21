newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Best Dog Breed for Your Health and Personality

By Advertising
cascadebusnews.com
 1 day ago

Having a furry companion in your life can bring many rewards in your life. If you have a dog as a lifelong companion, it will offer you affection, love, lower your blood pressure, reduce depression, and keep your immune system strong. However, it is important to find the right dog...

cascadebusnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Dog#Dog Breed#Dog Health#Puppy Love#Therapy Dogs#Service Dogs#Borzoi#Chinese#Pomeranian#French#Havanese#Chihuahua#English Sheepdogs#Bull Mastiff#Personality#Companion Dogs#Canine Companion#Canines#Furry#Excellent Apartment Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Petschapelboro.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Freya 2 from Cat Tales Cat Cafe

This week’s Adopt-A-Pet is Freya 2 from the Cat Tales Cat Cafe!. Here’s what the folks at the Cat Tales Cat Cafe had to say about Freya 2:. Freya 2 is a sweet and shy kitty that was transferred to the [Goathouse Refuge] from another shelter. She is learning to trust people and will make a very devoted and affectionate pet with a gentle and loving adopter. Freya 2 would love to be adopted with another kitty near her age so she will always have a feline companion and playmate. Come visit this little darling at Cat Tales Cafe’ and see if she is the one just waiting to go home with you.
AnimalsThe Dogington Post

Will the Dog Be Put Down if I Report a Dog Bite?

Pet dogs have become such a normal part of American life that most people consider them a part of the family. Most dogs are harmless, but at the end of the day, they are still animals with animal instincts. Dogs may bite when threatened, afraid, or excited. Dogs often attack...
PetsPeople

Thousands of Pet Owners Say This Dog Jacket Is the Only Thing That Helps Their Pup’s Separation Anxiety

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Saying goodbye to your pup isn't easy. But if your furry friend has a case of separation anxiety, leaving the front door may feel near impossible. Not to mention the dread of coming home to the mess that your anxious dog left in your absence. While there are various training techniques that will help calm your dog's nerves, dog owners know that those take time to kick in. If you're looking for a faster solution, Amazon shoppers swear by the ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

'Golden Retriever Experience' Allows You to Play With Pack of Adorable Dogs

Dog lovers can pay to indulge in an outdoor playtime session with a pack of dogs as part of "The Golden Retriever Experience" in the U.K. The GRE offers dog enthusiasts the chance to cuddle, play fetch and roll around with a group of adorable golden retrievers in the peaceful countryside of Exmoor National Park in Somerset of South West England.
Petstheflucobeat.com

How to find the perfect dog bed

If you’re a dog parent, you know that you would do anything for your fur babies. You might even give up your own sleeping space if you had to. Thankfully, you can purchase an enormous array of beds for your pet so that you don’t have to give up your own bed. Just like you, dogs need a perfect place to sleep, and you should spend some time trying to find the bed that’s right for them.
Petspethelpful.com

Puppy Training Tips for First-Time Puppy Owners

Adrienne is a certified dog trainer and former veterinarian assistant who partners with some of the best veterinarians worldwide. A puppy can be the cutest bundle of joy, but best of all, puppies are like sponges ready to absorb and learn all about the world surrounding them. Just like humans, puppies come equipped with plastic brains. No, this doesn't mean that their brains are made out of the same materials as some of their colorful toys are; plasticity in this case simply refers to the puppy's brain's uncanny ability to be shaped, constantly adjusting and evolving based on their experiences.
Petspawtracks.com

Good, better, best: Dog kennels your pooch will love

If your dog loves spending time outside but tends to get into trouble, an outdoor kennel can be the best of both worlds. Your best buddy will be safe and contained while getting all the sights, sounds, and smells of the great outdoors. We’ve scoured them all — from the best dog kennel to the worst — and these were some of our favorites.
AnimalsPosted by
HealthDay

Why Do Dogs Bark & Bite? Fear May Be Key

FRIDAY, May 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- That growling dog may actually be terrified of you. Fear and age-related pain are among the reasons why dogs are aggressive toward people, a new study suggests. The findings could help two-legged folks better understand and prevent aggressive behavior, such as growling, barking,...
PetsDemocrat-Herald

Most popular dog breeds that don't shed

Stacker compiled a list of the 26 most popular dog breeds that don’t shed based on 2020 data from the American Kennel Club's Hypoallergenic Dogs list; those that don't have a ranking are either not registered with the AKC or are newly registered this year. Most popular dog breeds that...
Pet ServicesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

8 Chew Toys for Your Feline Friend

Food isn't the only thing a cat likes to sink its teeth into. Have you ever come home to a chewed-up shoe or chewed-up blinds? A bored cat can lead to behavioral issues, so a lot of pet parents know the importance of playtime. Fortunately, some of the best cat play toys are inexpensive and good for your cat's teeth. You should regularly brush your cat's chompers, but cat chew toys are an added bonus for their gums and overall oral health.
PetsThe Pilot-Independent

Paws and Claws Pets of the Week

Meet Couscous! She is a 1-year-old terrier mix with a lot of love to give. Are you ready for an adventure with a new four-legged friend? She would love to be your adventure buddy! She has lots of energy but knows when she needs to settle down. Couscous loves people of all ages, car rides, long walks and running zoomies around the kennel yard; she even knows some tricks! She especially loves snuggling up for belly rubs and giving hugs, she’s just waiting for the right person to share them with. This handsome boy is Kovu, a 1-year-old longhair kitty. Kovu likes to pick his favorite feline friends, often spending most of his day roaming around and overseeing the rest of the kitties in the room. Don’t let it fool you, many times we’ve walked by to find him taking a nap snuggled up with another kitty. Kovu loves to be petted and get scratches behind his ears and his neck, weaving back and forth in front of you before eventually settling on your lap. He’s not prone to sharing attention, but when you have a kitty as sweet and handsome as him, why would you want to? Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
PetsAppalachian News-Express

A Complete Guide on Caring For Your Shiba Inu

With over 300 breeds of dogs out there, narrowing down the breed to best compliment your life can feel never-ending. Most will agree that all dogs are cute, but not all dogs will work with every home. When looking for the correct dog, you must evaluate many factors. Think to...
PetsPopular Science

The best dog DNA test to analyze your pup’s genetics

If you’ve recently rescued or purchased a precious pup, you’re probably going to want to know as much about their breed as possible so you can understand why they do what they do, what health issues they may be predisposed to, or how they are the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. Characteristics such as herding, retrieving, aggressive behaviors, and physical attributes have a lot to do with a dog’s breed and ancestry. And if you’ve rescued a dog, you may not even know what breed(s) your dog is! The best dog DNA test will not only answer the important questions about your pet’s genetic history, but also will help to ensure you have the tools to keep your pup happy and healthy.
Petspawtracks.com

Dog park etiquette: How to keep your dog happy and safe

For dog owners without a fenced-in backyard, a local dog park offers a chance for your canine companion to run around off-leash, get exercise, and socialize with other dogs. Before and during your next visit to any dog park, as a pet parent, there are definitely some considerations and precautions you should take into account.
PetsAllentown Morning Call

The best dog house for the hot summer

As pet owners, we’re usually more inclined to leave our dogs outside when the weather is warm and bring them inside when it’s cold and wet. However, dogs need protection from the heat just as much as humans do. Too much time under the hot sun can be harmful to your dog’s health.
PetsThe Southern

Most popular house-friendly dogs

The American Kennel Club’s directory includes more than 192 registered breeds. Here's a look at the ones that are most house-friendly.
Longmont, COcoloradobusinessprofiles.com

Is Your Dog A Happy Hound?

Is your dog a happy hound? According to a recent tail-wagging survey, the happiest dogs are found at Happy Hounds in Longmont! Don’t settle for anything less than the best canine care for your dog. Happy Hounds owners Brian and Olivia treat your pup with the best care and premier lodging. Your dog will enjoy a fun and safe environment for doggy day care, complete with a 3,200 square-foot indoor and outdoor play space. Full-service professional dog groomers are ready to pamper your pooch so well, you might even let them back on the sofa! Overnight boarding is supervised all night for your peace of mind. Voted Readers Choice Best Pet Daycare and Best Pet Boarding eight times! Happy Hounds is tail waggin’ good!
AnimalsTexarkana Gazette

Grumpy dogs turn out to be smart learners

Do you have a grumpy dog? It might have some hidden talents. In a recent study in Hungary, researchers found that dogs with personality characteristics they had grouped under the "grumpy" heading were better able to learn from a stranger than more easygoing dogs. This is admittedly a limited skill,...