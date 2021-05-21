Nancy Pelosi Criticized for House Mask Mandate, Steep Fines, After Video Shows Her in White House Crowd Hugging and Speaking Without Mask

Florida Representative Brian Mast joined "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday to discuss Nancy Pelosi's mask power-grab, fining House members who refuse to wear one. MAST: If it's Pelosi, it's always a power grab. That's the name of the game with her. You asked in an earlier segment, how can they get away with always being wrong? They don't care about if they're right. They only care about being in control. And that's why they end up wrong every time down the line. And they sent me my little envelope today saying, oh, here you go. Here you go. You're fined, here's your fine. And the next time it's going to be twenty-five hundred dollars. They don't care. They just want the control, whether it's through science, whether it's through lying, whether it's through hurting you and your pocketbook, and trying to get you to comply. That's the name of the game.