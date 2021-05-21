Nancy Pelosi Criticized for House Mask Mandate, Steep Fines, After Video Shows Her in White House Crowd Hugging and Speaking Without Mask
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has encountered intense criticism this week after she was seen on video attending a ceremony at the White House without a mask – in a crowded room full of people not wearing them – while still maintaining rules that see individuals in the Chamber of Congress fined for doing the same exact thing, reports say.