newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi Criticized for House Mask Mandate, Steep Fines, After Video Shows Her in White House Crowd Hugging and Speaking Without Mask

By Christopher Boyle
Posted by 
PublishedReporter
PublishedReporter
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has encountered intense criticism this week after she was seen on video attending a ceremony at the White House without a mask – in a crowded room full of people not wearing them – while still maintaining rules that see individuals in the Chamber of Congress fined for doing the same exact thing, reports say.

www.publishedreporter.com
PublishedReporter

PublishedReporter

West Palm Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Published Reporter is a news and media outlet which focuses primarily on news and current issues related to the United States with a special focus on South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties, the region where its headquarters are based.

 https://www.publishedreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Thomas Massie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The White House#Republicans#Gop Lawmakers#House Speaker#The Chamber Of Congress#Asian Americans#Cdc#Maskless#Speakerpelosi#Rnc Rrb#Rnc Research#Masks#Fining House Members#Intense Criticism#President Joe Biden#Rep Thomas Massie#Hate Crimes#Hypocrite#Strong Ire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

New Vibe at White House: Hugs Are In; Masks Are (Mostly) Out

WASHINGTON (AP) — A smiling crowd of unmasked people filling the largest room in the White House. A visiting head of state welcomed with pomp, circumstance and handshakes. A 94-year old Medal of Honor recipient receiving a joyous hug from Vice President Kamala Harris. The White House is springing back...
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Rep. Lauren Boebert: ‘Nancy Pelosi, You Can Kiss My Mask’

(CNSNews.com) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and fellow House Republicans are fed up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) rule that all House members must wear a mask on the House floor whether they are vaccinated or not. As CNSNews.com reported, Pelosi said Thursday that she will be guided by...
Public HealthFox News

Video shows Pelosi maskless hugging people at crowded event

Video shows Pelosi maskless hugging people at crowded event. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
U.S. Politicsfox32chicago.com

Pelosi ditches mask at White House while doubling down on House floor rules

WASHINGTON - A maskless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., mingled indoors at a White House event Thursday while still enforcing coronavirus mask mandates on the House floor that amount to $500 fines. Republicans balking at Pelosi's continued House mask requirements – despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi claims lawmakers who have 'selfishly' refused to get the vaccine are a 'danger' to Congress and will make all members wear masks until everyone gets a shot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called members of Congress who have not gotten the coronavirus vaccine selfish and claimed they are a danger to their colleagues. The House Speaker said she will keep the mask mandate on the floor in place until all members have gotten the shot - even though restrictions have been lifted in the White House and most of the rest of the country.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Brian Mast blasts Nancy Pelosi's mask mandate as 'power grab', Democrats only care about 'control'

Florida Representative Brian Mast joined "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday to discuss Nancy Pelosi's mask power-grab, fining House members who refuse to wear one. MAST: If it's Pelosi, it's always a power grab. That's the name of the game with her. You asked in an earlier segment, how can they get away with always being wrong? They don't care about if they're right. They only care about being in control. And that's why they end up wrong every time down the line. And they sent me my little envelope today saying, oh, here you go. Here you go. You're fined, here's your fine. And the next time it's going to be twenty-five hundred dollars. They don't care. They just want the control, whether it's through science, whether it's through lying, whether it's through hurting you and your pocketbook, and trying to get you to comply. That's the name of the game.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Nancy Pelosi may be on to something when it comes to masks

House members on Wednesday voted down a Republican proposal to end the chamber’s mandate that lawmakers wear masks while on the floor (although not when talking). As Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) explained at her news conference on Thursday, this is in keeping with the advice of the Capitol’s attending physician, who says masks are still necessary because so many (Republican) members remain unvaccinated.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
PublishedReporter

GOP Lawmakers Ignore Pelosi’s Mask Rules On House Floor, Welcome Fines: “Best $500 I Ever Spent”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several Republican members of Congress recently staged a protest over rules requiring the wearing of masks on the House floor – with violators facing stiff fines – during a voting session on Tuesday; the group would later go on to take a photo on the steps of the Capitol building that made the rounds on social media, reports say.