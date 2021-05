Have you ever heard about Zero Trust models in cybersecurity and InfoSec? The advancement of technologies and changes in the way we work means that cybersecurity threats also advance, and we’re facing new threats every day. They can come from outside the organization, as well as from within – if, for instance, an employee opens a phishing email or leaves their laptop open without locking and someone without authorization accesses it. To combat the vulnerabilities that can come from both inside and outside the organization, companies embrace the Zero Trust security model.