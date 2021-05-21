newsbreak-logo
‘Highlander’: Henry Cavill May Lead The Reboot From ‘John Wick’ Franchise Director Chad Stahelski

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill British actor Henry Cavill return to the role of Superman? While that remains a big if, for fans and the DC Universe, the actor is looking to get immortal in the interim. According to a report from Deadline. Cavill is being eyed for the leading role in Lionsgate‘s “Highlander” reboot from director Chad Stahelski (the “John Wick” series).

