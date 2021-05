US TV host Oprah Winfrey has spoken about how Harry’s honesty and candour may not be helping him with the Royal family.She made the comments during an interview with CBS This Morning and spoke about Harry being open about his struggles with mental health issues.Asked by the programme’s host Gayle King: “He’s candid in this series. Do you think that being as candid as he is, is going to help him with the Royal Family?”Oprah responded: “I don’t know if it helps with the Royal Family, but this is what I do know - is that being able to express...