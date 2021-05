Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Thursday that it will hire 75,000 logistics and fulfillment workers in North America at an average starting wage of $17 an hour. Most of the hires will be at the Seattle-based company fulfillment locations and its burgeoning network of local delivery centers, which are expected to spring up across the continent as Amazon positions its final-mile delivery network as close to end customers as possible.