There are some days I just need chocolate, and my three-ingredient chocolate cake is not only loaded with rich chocolate flavor, but it's also super easy to make. Just three simple ingredients — chocolate chips, butter and eggs — and you have a delicious and moist treat that will satisfy even the most devoted chocolate fanatic. If you like dark chocolate, use semi-sweet chips; if you prefer something lighter, go for the milk chocolate. A simple dusting of powdered sugar is the perfect topping — no frosting needed. This dish can be stored in the fridge for days, giving you even more opportunities to enjoy it.