Phillies turning back to their top pitching prospect Saturday
Spencer Howard, not Chase Anderson, will start for the Phillies Saturday night against the Red Sox, manager Joe Girardi revealed prior to Friday’s series opener. The Phillies’ 24-year-old top pitching prospect had been at Triple A, where he allowed one run on three hits in nine innings with 13 strikeouts. Howard is on an innings limit this season, and the question had been raised in recent days whether that workload should be coming for the big team rather than in the minors.www.nbcsports.com