There are a handful of games every generation that prove to be a capstone of all of the games that came before it and an ultimate conclusion to all of the mechanics that have been slowly perfected over the years leading up to that game. Sometimes games like this come out in bunches over the span of a couple of years and sometimes it takes a decade to get something this monumental to store shelves and in our living rooms. No matter how you slice it the Metal Gear Solid series is home to many of those experiences, with every numbered entry, and arguably most of its spin-offs, being genre-defining experiences that go many years before ever being eclipsed – if they ever even are. Out of all of the Metal Gear Solid games you could easily choose any of them and examine them for long periods of time coming up with scads of reasons as to why it’s the best game ever made, but perhaps the one that provided the most surprises in this regard is Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. It was a game that certainly stood on the shoulders of many great games that came before it but just as well inspired countless more that came after it.