MLB

Is Miguel Sanó Still a Cornerstone Player For the Twins?

By Noah Cierzan
zonecoverage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the players who have had quizzical and at times frustrating starts to the season, arguably none present as much of a question mark as Miguel Sanó. The Minnesota Twins signed Sanó in 2009 when he was thought to be the next superstar out of the Dominican Republic. Now in his seventh season in the majors, things have not been as smooth as the former generational prospect would have liked. He’s battled injuries and weight issues along with being relegated to first base and DH. But he’s also shown flashes of his true potential.

