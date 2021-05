The Spurs were finally able to get a win on the front end of their back to back on Friday night but they couldn’t back that up with another win as they got blown out in the second half by the Portland Trail Blazers. The Spurs now sit at 32-35 as they head home to face the Milwaukee Bucks. Entering the final week of the season the Spurs still have to play a league high 5 games which will include 4 games in 5 days to finish the season. The Bucks on the other hand have already secured their playoff fate and are now jostling with the Brooklyn Nets (Who the Spurs still have to play) for the 2nd and 3rd seed.