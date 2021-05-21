newsbreak-logo
Supply Chain Industry Experiences Rapid Development of Zero-Emitting Vehicles and Freight Trucks

By Marina Mayer
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. and global markets for electric cars and freight trucks grew last year in spite of the pandemic, according to a new report commissioned by Environmental Defense Fund. “Manufacturers, consumers and major fleets are continuing to embrace zero-emission cars, freight trucks and buses, even in an intensely difficult year,” says EDF associate VP of clean air strategies Peter Zalzal. “Zero-emitting vehicles are clearly the future of transportation. Today’s strong markets and rapid innovation, combined with protective standards for both cars and freight trucks and buses, will allow us to cut climate and health-harming pollution, create new jobs and save American families money.”

www.sdcexec.com
