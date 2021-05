ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Americans are awash in boxes from a pandemic-induced push to online shopping. But how do consumers feel about those boxes? Baby Boomers, the generation that came of age amid the first Earth Day in 1970, are the most motivated to recycle those leftover boxes, according to a nationwide poll by global packaging leader DS Smith. And the majority of consumers (57%) don’t mind the extras, because “you can never have too many boxes” for re-shipping, storage and other purposes.