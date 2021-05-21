newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Henry Cavill may star in Highlander reboot from John Wick director

By Alyssa Mercante
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Henry Cavill is in talks to star in the Highlander reboot from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, according to Deadline. The Witcher star is reportedly set to take the lead role in the reboot, which Stahelski has been trying to make for well over a decade. Eight years ago we reported that Ryan Reynolds had dropped out of the reboot, while over a decade ago there were rumors that Twilight screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg was involved and Fast Five's Justin Lin was set to direct. The Highlander reboot will be produced by Neil H. Moritz and Josh Davis.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Christopher Lambert
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Film Star#Death Star#Twilight#Fast Five#Normandy#Highlander Reboot#Warriors#Immortality#Rumors#The Witcher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesGamespot

The Division Movie Brings On New Director To Replace John Wick's David Leitch

As suspected, the upcoming Netflix movie based on The Division will not be directed by John Wick's David Leitch. Ubisoft clarified on Thursday that Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously directed Skyscraper and is also helming Netflix's Red Notice, has been hired to replace Leitch. Ubisoft also confirmed that Ellen Shanaman...
TV & VideosPosted by
GAMINGbible

Henry Cavill Rumoured To Be In Talks For Role In Star Wars TV Series

Calm down everyone, places please - I know this is very exciting for all of us but we must remain calm. It sounds like Henry Cavill is in place to perhaps take on a role in a future Disney Plus Star Wars series. A leaker has reported that Cavill is at least in talks with writer and director Jon Favreau to perhaps take on a recurring role in the Star Wars world.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Henry Cavill

Zack Snyder returns with a four-hour version of the comic-book film he left during post-production in 2017. Millie Bobby Brown plays Sherlock Holmes' sister in 'Enola Holmes,' the Netflix adaptation of a YA mystery-adventure by Nancy Springer. General News. Sep 7, 2020 12:00 am. By.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Interested In Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

Henry Cavill still hasn’t shone a light on the relentless churn of Superman speculation that’s been at the forefront of the DC Films conversation ever since it was first announced J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were rebooting the Son of Krypton without his involvement, but the actor did at least settle on his next move after he was confirmed to be returning for Netflix’s mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Henry Cavill Wants You to Leave His Girlfriend Alone

Last month the news broke that Henry Cavill was in a relationship with television exec Natalie Viscuso — and when that news broke, so did millions of hearts. Now, the actor who has played Superman in the DC Universe is requesting that fans end the animosity, gossip and speculation about his personal life and respect his privacy.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB’s Reportedly Offered Henry Cavill A Cameo In The Flash

Another day, another rumor making the rounds about Henry Cavill’s potential involvement in Warner Bros. and DC Films’ upcoming slate of superhero projects. The speculation has become so all-encompassing at this stage that barely a day goes by without another addition to the revolving door of gossip, with the latest tidbit centered on The Flash.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling

A little less than a week ago, we had some good news to report regarding the second season of Netflix's The Witcher with showrunner and EP Lauren S. Hissrich letting fans know that they were "deep" into post-production. Now, our focus shifts to series star Henry Cavill today but it's not exactly the kind of update we like to run with. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Cavill posted a "community announcement" to push back on "speculation" and "negative assumptions" people online have been making about the actor's "private life and professional partnerships" – and he's letting everyone know that "it's time to stop." To be honest, we're not sure of the particulars Cavill may be addressing. There are the usual BS rumors and innuendo (that we won't give air to here), and Cavill has a fanbase out there that doesn't feel like he's been given a decent chance to play his Superman. But whatever the collective body of trolling was, Cavill's had enough. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me," Cavill explained. But if that's too much for some to deal with, Cavill ends with a closing wish for those folks, too: "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."
CelebritiesPage Six

Henry Cavill tells fans their ‘passion’ about his love life is ‘misplaced’

Actor Henry Cavill took to Instagram Saturday to ask passionate fans to butt out of his love life. The 38-year-old star of “The Witcher” posted a cozy photo with his television executive girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 31, flanked by a 257-word caption that asks followers to tone down “animosity” that’s been “increasingly prevalent” on his feed.
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Henry Cavill would like you to stay out of his love life

Henry Cavill is "very happy in love, and in life" and would be "enormously grateful" if you would be happy for him. The "Man of Steel" star posted a selfie with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on his verified Instagram account with a lengthy caption which began "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement."
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Henry Cavill tells fans: Be happy for me and Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has asked his fans to be happy for him and Natalie Viscuso and requested that they stop speculating about their relationship. Henry Cavill has asked his fans to be happy for him and Natalie Viscuso. The 'Man of Steel' star has requested that his supporters stop speculating about...
Moviesnonpareilonline.com

Review: 'Nobody,' a Keanu Reeves type of movie, just with Keanu Reeves

If you wanted a John Wick film but without Keanu Reeves, the mind-blowing and innovative fight sequences involving cars, dogs, mirrors and horses … and well, without most of the things for which you like John Wick — then you might want to check out “Nobody,” now streaming on Amazon Prime.
EntertainmentPCGamesN

This Cyberpunk 2077 mod turns Johnny Silverhand into John Wick

Sure, there are already Cyberpunk 2077 mods that let you play as different characters – like John Wick, for instance – but what about Johnny Silverhand? Shouldn’t he get some other options, too? Well, it looks like one fan thinks so, as they’ve posted a new mod that gives the (cyber)punk rocker a dapper new overhaul – and it’s basically like heading into Night City with John Wick at your side.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Fires Back At Social Media Animosity, Says Fans’ Passion Is Misplaced

Superman star Henry Cavill has shared a lengthy social media post in response to all the “animosity” the actor says he is facing online. The British performer also refers to “speculation” about his “private life and professional partnerships”. In his address to those fans that have been engaging in gossip, Cavill encourages them to “move forward with positivity”. He also subtly denies any negative stories that have come out about him of late, remarking: ” I am very happy in love, and in life.”