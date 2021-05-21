Maple Grove, Plymouth Restaurants Honor Waitstaff by Matching Tips
Rock Elm Tavern in Plymouth and Rock Elm at the Grove in Maple Grove are matching all gratuities on Friday for National Waitstaff Day. “We’re taking this ‘holiday’ to honor our service staff who’ve taken so many hits and stuck with us. They went from being laid off, to coming back to an unknown dining setting, wearing masks all shift, and working harder than ever due to less staff,” stated Troy Reding, operating partner of the restaurants, in a press release.ccxmedia.org