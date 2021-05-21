newsbreak-logo
How to download Spotify music to your Apple Watch

By Alex Gatewood
knowtechie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has worked its way to becoming one of the top music streaming apps. The app has a presence on all major platforms. You can even use the Spotify app on various smartwatches, like the Apple Watch. Spotify on smartwatches is really a great thing. The convenience of being able...

MusicMacRumors Forums

How to Enable Time-Synced Lyrics in Apple Music on Your Apple TV

If you're an Apple Music subscriber and own an Apple TV, you have everything you need to host a karaoke party. Thanks to Apple's time-synced lyrics feature, you can sing along as you listen to your favorite songs. This article explains how. In September of 2020, Apple released the tvOS...
Cell Phonesgadgethacks.com

The Fastest, Easiest Way to Download SoundCloud Music Files to Your iPhone as MP3s

If you like to listen to popular songs from huge musicians and hard-to-find music from obscure indie artists, SoundCloud is for you — and you don't have to pay a dime. When you find a song you really love and want to play it back even when you're not connected to the internet, SoundCloud has offline listening, but there is a way to download your favorite tracks onto your iPhone for longevity.
Cell Phonesimore.com

How to share lyrics in Apple Music

No matter what kind of music you're into, chances are high that there are some memorable song lyrics that struck a chord with you. With iOS 14.5 and Apple Music, there is also a cool new feature that allows you to share song lyrics directly from Apple Music, so you can even send your friends with some real "All-Star" spam (no, please don't).
Technology9to5Mac

How much does Apple Music cost?

Apple Music offers a free 3-month trial for most new users. After that, here are the main pricing options:. $14.99/month for families (up to 6 users) Here’s a breakdown of the features included with each plan:. How to pay less for Apple Music. In the past, picking up iTunes gift...
MusicSlate

The Music Industry Is Finally Scaring Spotify

The music industry, at just about every level below the C-suite, has had enough. The recording business is still haunted by its 2000s slump, which resulted from a rapid decrease in physical and digital unit sales as well as the fallout from multiple economic recessions. Yet it’s largely recovered from those lows: The industry has been consistently profitable as a whole since 2014, thanks primarily to streaming and, in part, still-growing vinyl sales. But both artists and label staffers have time and again made clear that the industry’s newfound wealth is not trickling down to most of them; unjust label deals and the complicated mechanics of streaming finances have excluded them from this economic turnaround. And, after experiencing decades of career precarity while falling back on a fragile safety net, receiving little to no government support, and facing relentless deprivation due to the pandemic-induced economic crash, musicians and music workers in all sectors of the industry have come to embrace collective action against the forces working against them.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Change Your Spotify Username

Changing an online username is something that everyone does at some point. If you’re a Spotify user, you have the option to change your username, too. It’s easy to do and we’ll show you how it’s done. To be specific, Spotify allows you to change your “display name.” This is...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

How to Listen to Deezer on Your Apple HomePod

If you're a paid Deezer subscriber, you can use Siri voice commands to play your music on Apple’s HomePod and HomePod mini without using AirPlay. All you have to do is say what you want to listen to. Sometimes you need the right tunes to keep you going throughout the...
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

How to Watch YouTube on an Older Apple TV

YouTube is officially discontinued for third-generation Apple TVs. So what other ways can you stream YouTube videos to your TV?. We're going to explain how to use AirPlay so that you can continue to watch YouTube on your Apple TV. What Happened to YouTube on Older Apple TV Models?. As...
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to set reminders for Apple Music tracks and albums on iOS 14.5

Apple’s latest software update iOS 14.5 comes with a highly demanded feature that allows users to set reminders for Apple Music tracks and albums. With the update, the share sheet on Apple Music shows the Reminder app’s icon. Users can tap on the icon to create a reminder for the track or album.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

HomePod Will Support Spatial Audio for Apple Music, But Not Lossless Audio

Apple Music will be gaining support for two new audio formats in June, including Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, but MacRumors has received confirmation that the HomePod and HomePod mini will not support Lossless Audio. Apple's website does indicate that the HomePod will support Spatial Audio, but it's unclear if...
MusicInvestor's Business Daily

Apple Music Beats Spotify To Market With High-Fidelity Streaming Service

Apple Music dialed up the competition with rival Spotify on Monday by announcing a new high-fidelity streaming music offering at no additional cost to subscribers. Spotify stock and Apple stock both fell on Monday. Apple (AAPL) said it will bring industry-leading sound quality to Apple Music subscribers with the addition...
ElectronicsApple Insider

How to listen to Apple Music Lossless Audio and what you need

Apple claims that all Apple Music users will gain improved audio with Apple Music Lossless, but to get the full benefit, there are software and hardware requirements. Here's what AirPods, headphones, or other hardware you need. Apple Music is to get its first-ever major update with the June 2021 launch...
ComputersGhacks Technology News

How to download MSI Afterburner

MSI Afterburner is an excellent program for video cards, not only cards by MSI, that can best be described as an overlocking/underclocking utility for Windows with extra features baked into the application. My first review of MSI Afterburner dates back to 2010, followed by a tutorial in 2011 on recording...
TechnologyTidbits

Apple Music

(could be coming tomorrow) Apple Music has started teasing a special announcement coming soon, on the main Browse tab in the Music application. The teaser comes as Apple is rumored to announce a new lossless audio tier for its music subscription service,. The beta Android version of Apple Music somewhat...
Musicpocketnow.com

This is how Apple Music “Lossless” will be marketed

Apple is rumored to be working on a new tier of its music service. It is tipped to be preparing to launch a new HiFi streaming option for Apple Music as soon as tomorrow. The music service was recently spotted on the Beta version of Music Apple for Android. Ahead of the official unveiling, Apple recently teased an upcoming major announcement for Apple Music. Now, a brand new graphic has appeared online that was found within ‌Apple Music‌ on the web.
Cell Phonessoftpedia.com

TuneMobie Spotify Music Converter 3.2.2

If Spotify is constantly running while you are at work or home computer, you definitely want to enjoy your favorite music while on the move. Either you are out jogging or just traveling, offline songs on your audio device or mobile phone is always a good idea. TuneMobie Spotify Music Converter is a quick solution for downloading and converting Spotify tracks in just a couple of minutes.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Deezer beats Spotify to Apple Watch offline listening

Music streaming service Deezer has revamped its Apple Watch app to let you listen to music without an internet connection, the company has announced. Previously Deezer’s Apple Watch app has only been able to control music playback on a paired iPhone, but now paid subscribers can download songs for offline listening when they’re away from their phones.
Electronicsosxdaily.com

How to Answer & Reject Phone Calls on Apple Watch

Have an Apple Watch that you’d like to triage phone calls with? Maybe you’d like to answer a phone call on Apple Watch, or decline a call on Apple Watch?. If you’re new to Apple Watch, you may not be familiar with the watchOS software. Whether you own a Cellular or GPS model of the Apple Watch, it can make and receive phone calls using the paired iPhone. If this is your first smartwatch, you may not be used to managing phone calls directly from such a tiny wrist-based device. Since the Apple Watch has internal speakers and a microphone for communication, you’re able to have an entire phone call right from your wrist, making it easy for quick voice calls.