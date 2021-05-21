newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

NJPW's Rocky Romero and Ren Narita set for AEW Dark: Elevation

f4wonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Japan Pro Wrestling talent will be seen on this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Rocky Romero will be in action, taking on JD Drake. Ren Narita, meanwhile, will face Royce Issacs. It had originally been reported that Narita would be on Dark this week, but that was not the case. Narita accompanied Yuji Nagata in his match against IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley back on the May 12 edition of Dynamite. Romero was also seen on that show in the crowd. Both Narita and Romero appear regularly on NJPW Strong.

www.f4wonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ren Narita
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Scorpio Sky
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Yuji Nagata
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Jon Moxley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njpw#Combat#Pro Wrestling#Iwgp#New Japan#Njpw#Factory#Elevation Rocky Romero#Dynamite#Ringside#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Three Matches Set For 5/14/21 NJPW Strong

The next episode of NJPW STRONG will feature an unusual preview of the upcoming Openweight Championship match on May 28 as Chris Dickinson and Tom Lawlor join forces before their upcoming title fight at the end of the month. Three matches are set for this week's episode and will feature...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

NJPW Strong: Collision Tour Episode 40 Review

Commentators: Alex Koslov and Kevin Kelly speculate that Chris Dickinson will turn on Team Filthy in the 8-man tag. Chris Dickinson will be facing Filthy Tom for his Strong NJPW title in this tour. The first match:. Rocky Romero v. AJZ ( NJPW Strong debut match) Fun Fact: AJZ looks...
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Results (5/24): Rocky Romero vs JD Drake

This week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation opens up with Paul Wight and AEW announcer Tony Schiavone welcoming the fans to another jam-packed edition of the program. We are then sent to ringside for the first match of the evening. QT Marshall def. Robo in a Singles Match. Abadon def....
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 11) Review 5.24.21

Marshall out wrestles Robo early, Robo objects to this and lands punches. They hit the ropes and Robo lands a drop kick. Marshall tosses Robo into the second turn buckle and takes over. Marshall keeps things slow with strikes, lands a drop kick and a knee drop. Robo fires up and starts laying in rights then runs wild for a bit with an atomic drop and belly to belly suplex. Marshall walks into a snap powerslam for a near fall, but Marshall slips off his shoulders on a set up and hits a catatonic backbreaker then flatliner to take over again. Diamond Cutter follows and we’re done.
WWEPosted by
aiptcomics

AEW ‘Blood & Guts’ fell flat as a match and as a show

It finally happened, guys. AEW put out an episode of TV that wasn’t just “average” or “okay.” It wasn’t a good show with a scary fall in the middle of it or faulty pyro at the end. Last night’s episode was the first one to date that I could comfortably call “bad” from beginning to end. Unfortunately for the gang at All Elite Wrestling, this bad show just happened to be the one that they spent a year hyping up.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

5/10 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight, Kingston vs. VSK, Jade Cargill in action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight spoke up both competitors, saying Ali and Johnson know one another quite well. Johnson took Ali down early, then drove him back into the corner. Johnson went for a handshake, but Ali rolled him over. Johnson came right back with a perfect drop kick flip over. Johnson spring boarded off the top rope, but Ali met him with a forearm uppercut. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring, which ended with a double underhook slam by Ali and a close two count. Ali nailed Johnson with a stiff forearm. Johnson fought back with a series of clotheslines and a cutter. Johnson hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dark Elevation results: Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight

It’s Monday and you know what that means: time for AEW Dark: Elevation. This was a good and competitive match that featured Johnson acting a bit cocky during some portions. Could this be a hint of an upcoming heel turn? Johnson and Ali had great chemistry working together, but Johnson won the match with the blue thunder bomb, running his record for the year to 5-1.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Thunder Rosa Set To Compete On 5/12 AEW Dynamite; Updated Lineup

Thunder Rosa will be back on Dynamite on Wednesday. For the first time since her Lights Out match against Britt Baker on March 17, Rosa will compete on Dynamite. Rosa has been active on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation since her bout against Baker. Rosa's match on Dynamite could be one of her last appearances for AEW as she is set to compete against Kamille under the NWA banner in the future, with the stipulation stating that if Rosa loses, she can't work elsewhere.
WWE411mania.com

Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set, Jon Moxley Teaming Eddie Kingston

– As noted, AEW is back with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. The new episode will be streamed at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s card now has 16 confirmed matches, including Jon Moxley teaming with Eddie Kingston against Milk Chocolate. Jungle Boy will face Marty Casaus, and Kris Statlander will be in singles action against Julia Hart. Here’s the full lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
WWEf4wonline.com

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo set for AEW Double or Nothing

Cody Rhodes will face Anthony Ogogo at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday, May 30. Rhodes made the announcement in a promo on tonight's Dynamite. Rhodes and his Nightmare Family faction have been engaged in a storyline with QT Marshall's The Factory stable, of which Ogogo is a member. Rhodes will have Arn Anderson in his corner on May 30, while Ogogo will be seconded by The Factory.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. The following matches are featured,. * Varsity Blonds vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan. * Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) * Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy. * Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Liam Gray &...
WWEf4wonline.com

The Pinnacle's 'coronation' set for AEW Dynamite

A week after they picked up a win in the first-ever Blood & Guts match, The Pinnacle will have their "coronation" on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF's faction won the match when Sammy Guevara surrendered for the Inner Circle after MJF threatened to push Chris Jericho off the top of the cage. He later did anyway.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New AEW Dynamite Match And Segment Set For Tonight

A new match and segment have been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. Jim Ross noted on Twitter that he filmed a sitdown interview with Dr. Britt Baker that will air during tonight’s show. JR tweeted, “Doing a sit down interview with @RealBrittBaker for tonight’s @AEWonTNT She holds...
WWE411mania.com

Details On Notes Given to Extras Who Work AEW Dynamite/Dark Tapings

Fightful Select reports that AEW is taping several shows this week and will be using many extras, with notes given out to coordinate the talent. As noted yesterday, Shawn Dean was given the role of coordinating the extras as part of his new deal. You can see several of the notes below, which were confirmed by people in AEW.
WWEf4wonline.com

Thunder Rosa match, Britt Baker interview set for AEW Dynamite

The final pieces appear to be in place for Wednesday's live AEW Dynamite with two new announcements that came today. Thunder Rosa will return to action against an opponent to be named. This will be her first Dynamite in-ring action since defeating Baker in their unsanctioned match that aired on March 11th.
TV & Videoswrestlinginc.com

John Silver On Who Could Be AEW Dark’s Next Breakout Star

AEW’s John Silver sat down with Inside the Ropes to talk about both AEW and Being the Elite. A star on the latter show alongside his Dark Order stable, Silver talked about some of his most famous bits, including the origin to “Who the f**k is Griff Garrison?!” According to Silver, he had the line in his head, but he wasn’t sure why.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Big Title Match And Casino Battle Royale Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy ended in a double count-out on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a Number One Contender Match. Don Callis and Omega got involved in the match, causing a double count-out after Omega hit PAC with the title. Cassidy was also down due to the beat PAC was currently giving him.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Adam Page vs. Brian Cage Set For AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

Adam Page and Brian Cage will get it on once again at AEW Double Or Nothing. Adam “Hangman" Page has challenged Brian Cage to meet him in the ring once again after Brian Cage dethroned him from the top spot on the AEW rankings. Adam lost his top ranking spot...
WWEringsidenews.com

Two Big Title Matches Set For AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has a busy week as they tape another episode of Dynamite tomorrow. They had the luxury of booking plenty of matches for next week’s show in advance since they will film tomorrow. The Young Bucks cut a backstage promo saying that they will take on the #1 contenders next...