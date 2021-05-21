NJPW's Rocky Romero and Ren Narita set for AEW Dark: Elevation
New Japan Pro Wrestling talent will be seen on this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Rocky Romero will be in action, taking on JD Drake. Ren Narita, meanwhile, will face Royce Issacs. It had originally been reported that Narita would be on Dark this week, but that was not the case. Narita accompanied Yuji Nagata in his match against IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley back on the May 12 edition of Dynamite. Romero was also seen on that show in the crowd. Both Narita and Romero appear regularly on NJPW Strong.www.f4wonline.com