Texas State

$13.4 million granted by Texas GLO for historic disaster mitigation projects in Gonzales County

By PRESS RELEASE
Gonzales Inquirer
 5 days ago

AUSTIN - Today Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst, County Judge Patrick C. Davis and Gonzales Mayor Connie L. Kacir announce the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved more than $13.4 million in flood mitigation projects to improve drainage and sewer infrastructure and emergency communication in Gonzales County and the cities of Gonzales and Nixon. These infrastructure projects will directly benefit thousands of residents in majority low-to-moderate income (LMI) areas that have faced repetitive storm damage in 2015 and in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey.

gonzalesinquirer.com
