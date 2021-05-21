FORECAST: A warm weekend is on tap

Pleasant weather for northern California today as we cooled a few degrees back to a more seasonable level for late May. Don't get used to it, however... weather changes including a lot of heat are coming our way soon. We had a pleasant cooling of a handful of degrees today as a trough of low pressure moved quickly over our region. A few clouds will move overhead tonight, but it will be a pleasant night, and it should be great for viewing the total lunar eclipse. The eclipse is total from 4:11 to 4:26 AM, but will be partial from around 2:45 to around 5:50 AM. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows from the 30s in the mountains to the 50s in the valley. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs from the 70s to the lower 90s.