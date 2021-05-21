newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: A warm weekend is on tap

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're in for a warm weekend coming up. Here's Friday's evening forecast.

www.wfsb.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: Dry and warm afternoon

Temperatures will be climbing into the mid-90s with just a few clouds overhead. A sea breeze will set up again this afternoon, bringing in a nice breeze to help us cool off. Rain chances will be little to nothing today, through the end of the week. Because of the dry...
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm, muggy conditions expected by the afternoon

Wednesday will offer a mainly dry day for most with partly sunny skies and warm and muggy conditions expected by the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm could pop up during the peak heating of the day, but it should be a quiet day for many across our area. But that doesn't last long as showers and storms will return especially late tonight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Thursday morning's storms will play a role into what redevelops by Thursday afternoon. Right now a few strong to severe storms are likely to begin the day with damaging wind and large hail as the primary hazards. If these storms form into an organized cluster a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out. The second round that could develop in the afternoon may pose a greater risk for severe weather in our area with large hail, damaging wind, and a tornado possible.
Environmentwbrz.com

Warm and muggy today, Tracking showers for the weekend

Warm and muggy for the week, but changes to the weekend forecast. Today & Tonight: Temperatures will be in the 80s this afternoon with the heat index in the 90s. There is some summertime humidity out there, ponytail level humidity! A few stray showers will be possible this afternoon, but like yesterday the large majority of the area will stay completely dry.
Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday ahead

Lots of sunshine on the way for today with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will remain dry until late tonight after about midnight. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area early tomorrow morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threat being damaging winds. Storms will move out of our area late Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry with rain chances returning early next week.
Environmentfox26houston.com

Wednesday weather forecast

Rain in the forecast again for Wednesday but the intensity and the coverage should be less than what we’ve seen in the last few days. It will be warmer and drier at the end of the work week. The holiday weekend could see some showers/storms on Saturday but Sunday and Monday should be better for outdoor activities.
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Morning Lunar Eclipse And Afternoon Solar Heat

Pleasant weather for northern California today as we cooled a few degrees back to a more seasonable level for late May. Don't get used to it, however... weather changes including a lot of heat are coming our way soon. We had a pleasant cooling of a handful of degrees today as a trough of low pressure moved quickly over our region. A few clouds will move overhead tonight, but it will be a pleasant night, and it should be great for viewing the total lunar eclipse. The eclipse is total from 4:11 to 4:26 AM, but will be partial from around 2:45 to around 5:50 AM. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows from the 30s in the mountains to the 50s in the valley. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs from the 70s to the lower 90s.
Environmentwxxv25.com

05/26 – Brantly’s “Warm” Wednesday Forecast

Highs today are expected to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s over most interior portions of the area along and north of the I-10 corridor, with low to mid 80s along the immediate coast and beaches. Similar high temps are expected across the area on Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s across the region with the cooler temperatures further inland. Moisture is favorable for the development of 20-30% chance showers and storms across portions of our forecast area this afternoon.
Connecticut Statechatsports.com

Connecticut forecast: Wednesday’s weather will be warm, the west might get a bad storm. Memorial Day weekend should be mostly dry

Wednesday is going to be hot, with a high temperature near 90 degrees, and there is a chance for severe storms overnight. Thunderstorms may rattle people in Hartford County any time before 3 a.m. Thursday, possibly as early as 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service says. The biggest chance for severe storms is in the western part of the state.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut forecast: Wednesday’s weather will be warm, some might get a bad storm. Memorial Day weekend is a mixed bag

Wednesday is going to be hot, with a high temperature near 90 degrees, and there is a chance for severe storms later in the day. But the weather will be cooler and more comfortable going into Memorial Day weekend: What’s happening Wednesday night? Thunderstorms may rattle people in Hartford County any time before 3 a.m. Thursday, possibly as early as 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather ...