Washington, DC – Earlier today, immigrant advocates and current and potential Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders gathered on a press call to urge the Biden administration to act swiftly on TPS designations in Cameroon, Haiti, and Mauritania and to discuss the unique challenges Black immigrants face. Deportations have continued to Black majority countries in the Caribbean and Africa, while anti-Black racism in the immigration system remains persistent. Amid mounting pressure to designate TPS for Haiti, dire conditions in Cameroon and Mauritania, and inaction from the Biden administration, those gathered on the call discussed the path forward and joined TPS holders and those who would benefit from protection to call for urgent change.