newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

K.Flay rocks with Tom Morello on new song, “TGIF”

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleK.Flay has released a new song called “TGIF,” featuring . The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, finds the “Blood in the Cut” artist contemplating the “absurdity of the work week” and the notion of Friday being a “rally cry for capitalism.” And who better to explore those ideas with than the guitarist from Rage Against the Machine?

rock947.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Travis Barker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tgif#K Flay#Abc Audio#Friendship#Rock Music#New Music#Cut#Rage Against The Machine#Abc Audio#K Flay#Tgif#Song#Blink 182#Voices#Co Survivors#Collection#Collaboration#Northern Illinois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicnuevoculture.com

Premiere: Singer-Songwriter Raquel Kiaraa Glows In New Single Titled “Release Me”

We have the immense pleasure of announcing Raquel Kiaraa’s new single, “Release Me” a scream from the heart that will resonate with the masses. The modern-day singer-songwriter has been defying genre thanks to her musical dexterity and clear vision. She follows up in style to her widely praised single “Dear Jesus” and its gorgeous music video with the sublime “Release Me.”.
MusicNME

Listen to Travis Barker join KennyHoopla on new track ‘Hollywood Sucks’

KennyHoopla has recruited Travis Barker for his new single ‘Hollywood Sucks’ – you can listen to it below. It’s the first taste of Hoopla’s upcoming project ‘Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape’, which he announced earlier today (May 7). Set to be released on June 11, you can pre-save the mixtape here.
MusicPosted by
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Billie Eilish, Anitta and More New Music Musts

Watch: Billie Eilish's Best Hair Colors Over the Years. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MusicantiMUSIC

Dennis DeYoung Recruits Tom Morello For 'The Last Guitar Hero'

Dennis DeYoung has released a lyric video for his brand new single, entitled "The Last Guitar Hero", which feature special guest Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine fame. The song comes from the former Styx frontman's forthcoming final studio album, "26 East Vol. 2". The album, named after the street that he grew up on in Roseland, IL, is set to be released on June 11th.
Musicourculturemag.com

KennnyHoopla Drops Video for New Song ‘hollywood sucks//’: Watch and Read the Q&A

With the current resurgence of pop punk, a key player in the rise of the genre back to the forefront of consciousness is none other than 23-year-old Kenneth La’ron aka KennyHoopla. Resident of Cleveland, Ohio yet having also spent an extended amount of time in Wisconsin, he first released music back in 2016 via his SoundCloud page before debuting his commercial single in the form of single ‘Waves’ in 2017. Building on this, his 2020 EP how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway? was an eclectic and electrifying mixture of indie rock, pop punk, and something distinctly ‘KennyHoopla’, oscillating between genres without ever really landing on one thing.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

4 New Hit Songs

Who is Doss? The question has popped up repeatedly on internet communities devoted to leftfield club music, but she’s never released much personal information. When she announced 4 New Hit Songs, her first new EP in over seven years, the news read, simply, “It’s the music.” What is known about the New York/Baltimore producer and songwriter is that over the past decade she has occasionally worked as a DJ, released an EP (her 2014 self-titled debut), and made a few remixes. At first glance, 4 New Hit Songs doesn’t offer much more information; its title seems intentionally generic, and its singles were accompanied only by cheekily opaque slogans. Yet, in its own way, 4 New Hit Songs is revealing—an invitation to join Doss as she experiences life’s tribulations and the rapturous realizations that come from navigating hard times.
Musicaudacy.com

7 Rock songs you need to hear right now

Spring is in full bloom and with summer right around the corner, the time is perfect for getting outside and sharing some tasty licks with your neighbors. We’re back with another installment of 7 Rock songs you need to hear right now and this month’s picks are songs you’re going to want to listen to loud.
Theater & DanceBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SUZI QUATRO Releases Music Video For 'Do Ya Dance'

Suzi Quatro, the 70-year-old pioneering female rocker who burst on to the scene in the 1970s, released a new studio album, "The Devil In Me", on March 26 through SPV/Steamhammer. The official music video for the disc's latest single, "Do Ya Dance", can be seen below. Suzi says about the...
Musicpapermag.com

Kelsy Karter Covers Billie Eilish for 'Live From Nowhere'

On Kelsy Karter's debut 2020 album, Missing Person, the New Zealand musician says she "sang with her balls" to unpack her experiences of being a woman in a man's world. "Being a rock singer, I'm always belting and screaming," Karter says, which is why she wanted to spend quarantine experimenting with the more "delicate, jazzy, soft side of her voice."
Behind Viral Videos940wfaw.com

Tom Morello Reacts To Rage Against The Machine TikTok

A viral Rage Against The Machine-related TikTok recently caught 's attention. @thejacobgivens posted a clip of himself recreating his experience of first hearing the band's political music back in 1993. The TikTok was reshared on Twitter by Paul Bae and then again by Morello who wrote, “One time for the people in the back!”
Musicpremierguitar.com

The Trippy Sonic Odyssey of Tyler and Shane Fogerty

From the Everly Brothers to the Beach Boys, sibling harmony is a well-documented phenomenon. The sound created by genetically similar voices resonates in such a special way that it can make even the most callous spine tingle. But what's it called when a pair of brothers tap into some kind of higher frequency that only close siblings can access in order to create a unified vision of guitar playing, songwriting, and production? Whatever it is, Shane and Tyler Fogerty—sons of John Fogerty—have dialed it in.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

A$AP Rocky Says Morrissey Is On His New Album All Smiles

A$AP Rocky has divulged new details about his next studio album in a cover story for GQ. The follow-up to 2018’s TESTING is tentatively titled All Smiles, and it features collaborations with none other than Morrissey. According to the profile, the singer has been “writing, producing, and contributing vocals” to Rocky’s new album. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” Rocky said of working with the Smiths co-founder. When reached by Pitchfork, a representative for A$AP Rocky had no further information or comment on the collaboration.
MusicEDMTunes

Kayzo Remixes ILLENIUM’s New Single ‘First Time’

Electronic artist Kayzo is notorious for his remixes and proves so once again with this new one of ILLENIUM and Iann Dior‘s new single ‘First Time.’ His sound combines guitar riffs and rock, mixed with heavy drops, loops through the ILLENIUM Single. On that, we can hear a great mix for ILLENIUM’s pop-punk style that sustains much attitude with its instrumental touches. ‘First Time‘ now has 3 remixes from Sam Feldt, Goodboys, and now Kayzo. Adding Kayzo’s electronic rock style to the mix, ILLENIUM added further flair and variety to his remix list.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SATANIC PLANET Feat. DAVE LOMBARDO: 'Liturgy' Music Video Released

SATANIC PLANET has released the official music video for the song "Liturgy". The track is taken from the band's self-titled album, due on May 28 via Three One G Records. SATANIC PLANET is the creation of Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple co-founder and spokesperson), Luke Henshaw (PLANET B, SONIDO DE LA FRONTERA), Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, MISFITS, MR. BUNGLE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DEAD CROSS) and Justin Pearson (THE LOCUST, DEAD CROSS, SWING KIDS, DEAF CLUB). With the birth of SATANIC PLANET, hip-hop producer Henshaw and punk provocateur Pearson joined co-founder and spokesperson of The Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves — the most prominent and outspoken contemporary Satanist in the world. Greaves has gained international attention as an advocate for religious liberty and the voice of the Satanic Reformation, delivering lectures nationwide and featured in national media outlets, including MSNBC, NPR, Huffington Post Live, CNN, Harper's Monthly, Newsweek, Fox News, Vice, Salon, Rolling Stone and many more. As the trio were diligently working, and nearly completed with, the music for their debut album, the worldwide pandemic hit, seemingly bringing things to a halt. However, with the onset of this new way of living, the newly formed band was in a unique position to enlist the legendary Lombardo, who found himself not touring for the first time in years, and suddenly having more time to work in his home studio on projects that interested him. With the addition of this iconic drummer, SATANIC PLANET was complete. Along the way, an eclectic range of guest appearances arose, including CATTLE DECAPITATION's Travis Ryan, Nomi Abadi, SILENT's Jung Sing, Shiva Honey, Eric Livingston (also known as his artist moniker First Church Of The Void), and HEXA's Carrie Feller. This collaboration embraces the avant garde to create sci-fi sermons that range from doom and industrial to evil exotica.
MusicPosted by
Alt 101.7

Indies Only Playlist for May 15, 2021

This past Saturday's show was a banger with new music from Son Volt, Sleater-Kinney, punk rock legends Descendents, and Birmingham's Taylor Hollingsworth! Here's what you may or may not have missed... Hour 1. Mountain Goats - Mobile. Rosie Tucker - Airport. Lawrence Rothman (with Son Little) - Sunny Place for...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Angels & Airwaves release new song, playing NYC & LA after Lollapalooza

Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves -- whose current lineup includes longtime guitarist (and Tom's onetime Box Car Racer bandmate) David Kennedy, drummer Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails), and bassist Matt Rubano (ex-Taking Back Sunday) -- have released a new song, "Euphoria." Tom recently said that the band's next single would be "very Box Car Racer," and "Euphoria" is... still pretty much an Angels & Airwaves song, but it definitely has more of that BCR grit than most of this band's more recent material.