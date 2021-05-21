Drapetomania: When Fighting Oppression is a "Mental Illness"
Almost anyone touring the South’s remaining antebellum plantations is immediately impressed by the splendor of these estates and the luxury, albeit quaint and devoid of modern conveniences, that the landed gentry of that era enjoyed. Anyone with a conscience is equally impressed by the fact that this gracious mode of living was supported in its day by the twin pillars of horror and brutality. Everything beautiful about a plantation is an arrant façade cloaking the abomination of slavery.www.psychologytoday.com