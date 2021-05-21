UW Health ranks #1 in state in avoiding unnecessary tests, procedures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health was ranked as the best hospital in the state for avoiding performing unnecessary tests and procedures to its patients, according to one study. Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank, released a list earlier this month and ranked over 3,100 hospitals in the country. UW Health placed first in the state for avoiding overuse, meaning they avoided delivering tests and procedures that provide little to no clinical benefit, would unlikely have an impact on clinician decisions and would increase health care spending for patients or increase risk for patients without the chance of a better outcome.