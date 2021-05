LOS ANGELES (May 19, 2021) – The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) franchise will grow its footprint with a move of “AEW: Dynamite” to TBS in January 2022. Until then, presence on TNT remains robust in 2021 with the addition of the new hour-long series “AEW: Rampage.” Debuting on August 13 at 10 p.m. ET, “AEW: Rampage” is a third hour of high-octane wrestling featuring the world renowned stars of AEW. In addition, TNT will debut four new professional wrestling specials annually, continuing to garner and grow AEW’s audience until the move to TBS in 2022.