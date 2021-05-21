Lewiston Awarded $30M Federal Grant To Revitalize Tree Streets Neighborhood
The city of Lewiston will receive a $30-million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to build 185 new housing units in its "Tree Streets" neighborhood where many of the city's youngest and most low-income residents live. Misty Parker, the city's economic development manager, says the funding will be transformational for Lewiston. About half of the new units will replace aging, distressed public housing.www.mainepublic.org