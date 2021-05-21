newsbreak-logo
Lewiston Awarded $30M Federal Grant To Revitalize Tree Streets Neighborhood

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Lewiston will receive a $30-million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to build 185 new housing units in its "Tree Streets" neighborhood where many of the city's youngest and most low-income residents live. Misty Parker, the city's economic development manager, says the funding will be transformational for Lewiston. About half of the new units will replace aging, distressed public housing.

www.mainepublic.org
