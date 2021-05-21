Hunty's Social Club now open in Walker's Point

Local Passion for LaRosa’s Tradition of Real Family Recipes Led to Decision to Establish New Pizzeria in City of Richmond. “We are beyond excited to get to know everyone in Richmond, a community that is clearly incredibly passionate about great food!”, said Gary Holland, One Holland Corporation, franchise owner of the Central Kentucky LaRosa’s, Skyline and First Watch. “Our timing couldn’t be better, as Kentucky lifts restrictions on mask-wearing, restaurant capacity and physical distancing - people are hungry for restaurant experiences like ours, again”, he said. To welcome the people of the City of Richmond, student body of Eastern Kentucky University and the Madison County Foodies, LaRosa’s Lantern Ridge gave away free pizza for a year to the first 50 guests, and a LaRosa’s-branded three-pizza warming bag filled with swag to the first 100 guests. And, in support of the Richmond community, and as a result of funds raised through its pre-opening friends-and-family event, LaRosa’s contributed $ 2,845.00 to God’s Outreach, Madison County Food Bank.