A goalkeeper scored an incredible goal from the halfway line in a seven-goal thriller in the Damallsvenskan today. Norway’s Guro Pettersen, who plays for Swedish side Piteå IF, took matters into her own hands as her side trailed 4-2 against Linköpings FC. She stepped up to take a free-kick on the halfway line, blasting the ball over the head of the opposition keeper and into the net.