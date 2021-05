Once again, the Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Ballpark Project is the focus of The East Bay Times. And again, The East Bay Times (once the Oakland Tribune) in the article “A’s Howard Terminal proposal: Who pays for what, exactly?” did not correctly explain the financial system that governs the public-private partnership, tax increment financing, or “TIF” – indeed, on this occasion, the reporter, Annie Sciacca, did not even try to mention it in her post. But, as you’re about to learn, again, you can’t understand the project without understanding TIF.