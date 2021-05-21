5 Best Organic Pet Treats, Plus One My Pup Loves

This and other pets are available for adoption through Secondhand Hounds:. Looking for an outgoing, buff/orange tabby male cat with a very friendly personality? Anchovy will fit the bill. He enjoys the attention of strangers, kind kids, plus is OK with mellow dogs and cats, after proper introductions. The vet said he was about 1 ½ years old and was surrendered to the rescue. Anchovy will wind around your ankles until he gets attention. He is fine being picked up and lap sits for quite a while. He plays with toy mice and wand toys. Anchovy enjoys brushing and petting. When tired of petting he’ll gently nip you, so he’s best with kids over age 8. He eats canned food only, tested positive for heartworm (no symptoms), and takes a monthly topical medication. Do you have room in your heart for him?